Ritchie: Share Your Views

By Senator Patty Ritchie

State Senator Patty Ritchie is encouraging her constituents throughout Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Oswego Counties to make their voices heard on a number of key issues facing New York State by taking part in her 2020 Legislative Survey.

The survey seeks constituent input on a number of issues, including new bail laws, the Governor’s proposal to close state prisons with 90 days notice, how to address the state budget gap and the legalization of recreational marijuana, among other topics.

“My primary responsibility as State Senator is listening to those I serve and making sure their views are represented in Albany,” said Senator Ritchie. “The feedback gathered through this year’s survey will be invaluable as I continue to represent the people of Central and Northern New York. I look forward to learning more about where residents stand on key issues and encourage all of my constituents to make their voices heard.”

The survey can be found on Senator Ritchie’s website, www.ritchie.nysenate.gov.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...