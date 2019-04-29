Ritchie To Host Tire Take Back Events

State Senator Patty Ritchie is encouraging Oswego County residents to dispose of their waste tires at no cost during her upcoming “Tire Take Back” events happening on May 11 and June 15 across Oswego County.

“Waste tires in yards and roadsides aren’t just unsightly, they have the potential to act a as a breeding ground for deadly mosquitoes, harm the environment and take away from the beauty of our region,” said Senator Ritchie. “I am hopeful that as Central New Yorkers continue their ‘spring cleaning’ that they will take this opportunity not only to get rid of waste tires for free, but also to safeguard the health of their communities.”

Events, which are being hosted along with the Oswego County Legislature, will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on May 11 and June 15.

During those times, residents can bring waste tires to the following transfer stations:

Bristol Hill (3125 New York State Route 3)

Hannibal (1167 County Route 7)

Hastings (1391 US Route 11)

Oswego (700 E. Seneca St.)

Pulaski (100 County Route 2A)

At each event, residents will have the opportunity to dispose of up to eight tires at no cost.

Tractor tires must be cut into quarters before being dropped off.

Last summer, more than a dozen mosquitoes collected at Toad Harbor Swamp in Oswego County tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis, while one tested positive for West Nile virus.

These “Tire Take Back” events continue Senator Ritchie’s efforts to stop the spread of mosquito borne illnesses.

Since 2013, nearly 100,000 waste tires have been recycled through similar events – helping to eliminate breeding grounds for millions of mosquitoes, protect the environment and beautify the region.

