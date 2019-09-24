Ritchie To Host Tri-County Senior Health and Wellness Fair

WATERTOWN – Senator Patty Ritchie is encouraging seniors to mark their calendars for her “Tri-County Senior Health and Wellness Fair” on October 11 at Jefferson Community College in Watertown.

The free event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the college’s McVean Gymnasium, will feature more than 60 exhibitors offering seniors health tips, wellness checks and free flu shots (available with Medicare or insurance ID).

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department will be on hand to help people safely dispose of their expired or unwanted prescription medications.

Attendees are also invited to enjoy a free lunch prepared and served by culinary students from CiTi BOCES and Jefferson Community College.

“As our seniors look to better maintain their health and become more active, events like my Tri-County Senior Health and Wellness Fair are important to helping people reach their wellness goals,” said Senator Ritchie.

“I am hopeful that seniors from across our region will take advantage of this opportunity to improve their health and enjoy an afternoon of food and entertainment with friends,” she added.

In addition to the health tips, screenings and free lunch, Senator Ritchie’s Tri-County Senior Health and Wellness Fair will feature live music from the local band, “The Country Stompers” and students from the Watertown Central School District’s Wind Ensemble.

Senator Ritchie will also present her 2019 ‘Senior of the Year’ awards to local seniors who have made a significant impact on the health and well-being of their community.

Those wishing to pre-register for the event can do so on Senator Ritchie’s website, www.ritchie.nysenate.gov.

In addition, organizations looking to take part in the event as exhibitors or sponsors are invited to call (315) 782-3418.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...