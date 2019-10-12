Ritchie Urges Shoreline Homeowners To Apply For Relief Fundin

State Senator Patty Ritchie is encouraging all homeowners whose primary residence suffered damage as a result of this year’s flooding along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River to apply for relief funding as soon as possible.

Applications are now available on the website of the agency tasked with overseeing the program, New York State Homes and Community Renewal at www.hcr.ny.gov.

As part of the REDI program, New York State set aside $20 million dollars to help homeowners complete repair projects and build to help prevent damage from the possibility of future flooding.

Initially though, New York State earmarked the $20 million only for those who saw their primary home damaged.

However, thanks in part to Senator Ritchie’s voice, which included writing a letter to the Governor’s Office in support of adding secondary homes to the eligibility list, seasonal homeowners will be able to apply soon.

Details regarding a future application window for seasonal homes will be forthcoming.

“I have seen firsthand the hardships and stress faced by homeowners along the shorelines of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River due to yet another record high water event. The damage caused has been nothing short of devastating for people all along the shores. I want to thank Governor Cuomo and the REDI Commission for not only providing this funding, but also for deciding to include our seasonal residents in this process,” said Senator Ritchie, who represents 160 miles of shoreline.

Senator Ritchie urges primary shoreline homeowners to apply for funding as soon as possible, as the primary home application process is expected to close on October 31.

