Robert Carnegie, 60

FULTON, NY – Robert F. Carnegie, 60, of Fulton, passed away on Tuesday January 22, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.

Bob was raised in Syracuse by his late grandparents, Del and Margaret Files.

He was an animal lover and enjoyed playing guitar.

Bob was predeceased by his sister, Debbie Bosco.

He is survived by his son, Charles Jackson; father, Philip Garner; sister, Patty Allen; brother, Tom Carnegie; caretaker, Joseph Munger; his housemates and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Bob was a good caring friend to many and he will sorely be missed.

As per his wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...