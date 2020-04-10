FULTON – Robert D. Matteson, 23; passed away peacefully in his sleep early Tuesday morning at his home.

He was born in Oswego, New York, to the late Robert Matteson Sr. and Kacy Smith.

Robert has remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. He had attended G’Ray Bodley High School, Fulton and had worked with Work Force, Fulton as a Temporary Worker. Rob enjoyed spending time with his siblings, especially playing basketball and darts. He also loved to hang out with his friends.

Rob is survived by his Mom: Kacy Smith of Fulton, three siblings: Zachary Smith of Fulton, Zachary Jackson of Fulton, and Paige Jackson of Fulton, maternal grandparents: Lori and Keith Bateman of Fulton, and Brian Sullivan of Fulton, paternal grandmother: Eleanor Matteson of Oswego, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Due to the National Outbreak the family has decided to have a private committal service at Springbrook Cemetery, Sterling, New York. In the future a Celebration of Life will be held so that family and friends may be included.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

