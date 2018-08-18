Robert E. Reynolds, 85

FULTON, NY – Robert Reynolds, 85, of Volney, went on his final hunting trip on Friday, August 17, 2018.

He was born in Fulton, to Adele (Cook) and Ernest Reynolds on January 16, 1933.

Mr. Reynolds was a 1951 graduate of the Fulton High School and then enlisted in the United States Navy serving during the Korean War.

In 1956, he married Kathryn Ingersoll.

After many years of services, he retired from Armstrong World Industries in 1992.

Mr. Reynolds was an avid outdoorsman who spent most of this life hunting, trapping and fishing.

In 1974, he purchased the Reynolds family farm, which he operated until his death.

Mr. Reynolds was a member of the V.F.W., American Legion and Fulton Lions Club.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kathryn “Susie;” four children, John (Jeanette) Reynolds of Volney, Elizabeth (Tim) Moss of Scriba, Rebecca (James) Collins of Volney and Robert (Leslie) Reynolds Jr. of Scriba; three grandchildren, Julie Collins, Bethany (Pat Godek) Collins and Timothy Moss; three great-grandchildren, David Matthews, Ava Pelky and Aria Godek; and one sister, Margaret Hay of Delmar.

Calling hours will be held 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 23, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, where a funeral service will follow at 7 p.m.

Burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, August 24, with military honors at Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to the Fulton Lions Club or Honor Flight Syracuse in Mr. Reynold’s memory.

