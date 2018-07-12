Robert J. DeMott, 73

August 21, 1944 – July 11, 2018

HANNIBAL, NY – Robert J. DeMott, 73, of Hannibal, passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 11, 2018, at home surrounded by his family.

He was the son of the late Lillian and Orvis DeMott.

Robert could always be found by the water with a fishing pole, in his garden or coloring at his desk.

He enjoyed sitting in his chair in the front lawn watching deer and other animals.

He was predeceased by his wife, Tina; brothers, Charles and Frank; and sister, Peggy Manford.

Robert is survived by his children, James (Carole) DeMott, Ann DeMott, Timothy (Candy) DeMott and Jennifer (Leslie) Baker; grandchildren, Nicole Renne, Bryan Coulter, Timothy (Erica) DeMott, Christina DeMott, Zachary DeMott, Destiny Manford and Arthur Donahue II; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Katherine (Danny) LaBeef, Sandra DeMott, Christine Price, John (Kay) DeMott and Samuel DeMott; several nieces and nephews.

Robert requested everyone to enjoy life with their loved ones, go fishing, enjoy the outdoors and love life to the fullest.

As were his wishes, there will be no services.

A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at 2 p.m. August 11 at 94 Summerville Road, Hannibal.

His family would like to thank Candy Baker, for her care of Robert during his last year of life, and Oswego County Hospice, for its care of Robert.

Contributions in Robert’s memory may be made to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, Inc., PO Box 102, Oswego, NY 13126.

Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, has care of arrangements.

