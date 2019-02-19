OSWEGO, NY – Robert J. Hibbert, 55, a resident of Scriba, NY, passed away on Monday February 18, 2019, at his home.

Born in Lorain, Ohio, he was a son of the late Joseph and Theresa (Battistia) Hibbert Jr and was a graduate of Oswego High School.

He was employed with Sheldon Farms, Parrish and Heimbecker, Wegman’s and as a machine operator at the Port of Oswego.

Bob enjoyed watching NASCAR and going to the Oswego Speedway to watch the races.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved to go camping.

Surviving are his sister, Joan Hibbert of Oswego; three brothers, Alan Hibbert, Thomas Hibbert and James Hibbert all of Scriba.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. from the Sacred Heart Church in Scriba.

Spring burial will be in Peck’s Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Friday from 4 – 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Church.

