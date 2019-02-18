PHOENIX, NY – Robert James “Turk” Murphy, 93, of Liverpool, passed away at his home on Friday Feb. 15, 2019.

He was born on March 11, 1925, to his late parents, Ruth (Hines) and Patrick G. Murphy in Phoenix, NY.

He was a graduate of Phoenix High

School.

Proudly serving in the U. S. Marine Corps from 1942-1946 overseas during World War II.

Turk was a professional Mason and a member of B A C, Local 2.

And he was a former president of Local 54 Union, both located in Syracuse.

Bob was a founding member and builder of Phoenix Memorial Post, V.F.W. Post 5540, Phoenix, and a life member of its Honor Guard Squad; Knights of Columbus; Schroeppel Town

Supervisor for two terms; an avid Boston Red Sox baseball team and an S. U. sports fan.

Predeceased by his brothers, Richard H., M. I. A. – Korea, William F. in 1992, and John J. “Irish Jack” in 2013; the

mother of his children, Shirley A. (Dunn) Polmanteer in 2018.

Surviving are his loving wife of 30 years, Christine M. (Pluff) Murphy; his children, Michael R. and Donna Mills, Thomas J., Colleen A. Murphy, Maureen M. “Mo” Murphy and Robin R. Murphy (Lenny); a step-daughter, Nikki Lynk (Judy); 7 grandchildren Misty, Tiffaney, Lindsey, Jill, Casey, K. C. and Emma;

5 great-grandchildren; a brother, Patrick G. (Betty) Murphy Jr.; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday Feb. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY.

A funeral church mass will be on

Thursday Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m. in Saint Stephen’s Church, 469 Main St., Phoenix, with the Rev. Joseph E. Scardella officiating, with assistance from Deacon Jeffrey A. Dean.

Burial will be at a later date in Saint Mary’s Cemetery on Tappan Street, Baldwinsville.

In lieu of flowers, please consider USMC Cpl. Kyle R. Schneider Foundation, P. O. Box 8, Baldwinsville, NY 13027.

SEMPER FI

