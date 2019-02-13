FULTON, NY – Robert Joseph Arnold, 69, of Fulton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, with his family by his side.

He was born in Fulton on October 26, 1949, to the late Charles William Arnold and Yvonne Eagan Arnold.

Robert was the youngest of four children.

He served for two years in the United States Army earning an honorable discharge.

Robert worked at Armstrong World Industries as a technician for 42 years.

He enjoyed being in the Adirondacks, but his greatest joy came from spending time with his family.

Robert was predeceased by his sister, Diane Perry.

Robert is survived by his wife, Brenda of Fulton; two daughters, Kimberly Schexnayder of Watertown and Kristin Lewis of Farmington, NM; granddaughter, Mikaylah Lewis; one brother, Charles William Arnold; and one sister, Rosemary Yager.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...