FULTON, NY – Robert Joseph Arnold, 69, of Fulton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, with his family by his side.
He was born in Fulton on October 26, 1949, to the late Charles William Arnold and Yvonne Eagan Arnold.
Robert was the youngest of four children.
He served for two years in the United States Army earning an honorable discharge.
Robert worked at Armstrong World Industries as a technician for 42 years.
He enjoyed being in the Adirondacks, but his greatest joy came from spending time with his family.
Robert was predeceased by his sister, Diane Perry.
Robert is survived by his wife, Brenda of Fulton; two daughters, Kimberly Schexnayder of Watertown and Kristin Lewis of Farmington, NM; granddaughter, Mikaylah Lewis; one brother, Charles William Arnold; and one sister, Rosemary Yager.
There will be no calling hours or services.
Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.
I am so sorry to hear of Bob’s passing. I remember working with him summers at Armstrong and he was such a nice and friendly person. I always enjoyed running into him in the years since. My deepest condolences to his family.