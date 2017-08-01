Robert L. Schmidt, 80

FULTON, NY – Robert L. Schmidt, 80, of Granby, passed away at home on Sunday, July 30, 2017.

Born in Edgerton, Minnesota, he has lived in the Fulton area most of his life.

Bob served in the United States Army from 1960 until 1962.

He retired from Crucible Steel in Syracuse after 47 years.

Bob enjoyed spending his time working on cars and going for rides on Sundays.

He especially enjoyed spending time with his dog, Scotty.

Bob was predeceased by his brother, John Schmidt; sister, Berdina Young and son, Scott Phelps.

Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Marie Schmidt of Granby; four children, Brenda (Ray) Crandell of Oswego, Brad (Karen) Phelps of Franklin, Pa., Brian Phelps of Fulton and Gail (Rik) Wagner of Virginia Beach, Va.; sister, Carla Carey of Florida; brother, Rolland (Mary) Schmidt of Phoenix; four grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 4, at Jacksonville Cemetery, Lysander.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

