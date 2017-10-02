Robert M. DeCare, 81

FULTON, NY – Robert M. DeCare, 81, of Fulton, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2017, at University Hospital in Syracuse.

He was a lifelong resident of Fulton.

Bob served in the U.S. Navy Reserves from 1954 to 1962.

He worked as an I.A.M. Union machinist at Morris Pumps and Gould Pumps in Baldwinsville until his retirement.

In his later years, Bob worked as a security guard at G. Ray Bodley High School.

He was a communicant of Holy Trinity Church.

A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he was often involved in volunteering for his sons’ and neighborhood children’s activities, such as Kiwanis Youth Baseball and Hayden’s Downhill Racers.

Friendly and affable, Bob could always be seen chatting up both friends and strangers alike, and was always willing to help those in need.

He was a member of Hiram Masonic Lodge #144; Royal Arch Masons; Knights Templar and Cryptic Masons and the Odd Fellows.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 54 years, Annette Squitieri DeCare of Fulton; two sons, Thomas DeCare of DeWitt and David DeCare of Fulton; grandchildren, Talia (Ben) West of Hannibal and Troy DeCare of Fulton; sisters, Barbara (Bill) Manwaring and Karen (Joe) Chambers; and brother, James (Kristin) DeCare Sr. all of Oswego; nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by brother, Raymond DeCare Jr.; and sister, Linda Sherman.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 5, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, with Masonic services at 6:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Church, corner of Rochester and South Third streets, Fulton.

Burial with military honors will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fulton.

Contributions may be made to the Fulton Kiwanis Club.

