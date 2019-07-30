Robert M. Hensel, 50

July 30, 2019

OSWEGO, NY – Robert M. Hensel, 50, of Fulton, NY, passed away on Sunday July 28, 2019.

Born on May 8, 1969, in Rota, Spain, Robert M. Hensel was born with a birth defect known as Spina bifida; a disability that never stopped him from achieving success in his life.

Mr. Hensel was a leading figure within the disability community.

In 2000, Hensel sought to have a week designated that would bring to light, accomplishments being made by individuals with disabilities.

Due to his efforts, Oswego County passed a motion recognizing Oct. 1-7 as Beyond Limitations Week.

He made it into the Guinness World Record and Ripley’s World Record for longest wheelie in a wheelchair.

He was also an international poet – writer.

He loved fishing, traveling, collecting antiques and music.

He will be greatly missed by all.

Wheelie on Bobby!

He is survived by his girlfriend, Kathy St. Andrew; mother, Linda H. Conzone; father, Robert J. Hensel and wife, Patty; stepbrother, Patrick Halstead; and stepsister, Sherri Halstead.

Calling hours will be Thursday August 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Sugar and Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

