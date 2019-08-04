FULTON, NY – Robert M. Phillips, 99, of Granby, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Syracuse VA Hospital.

He was a World War II veteran serving from 1942 to 1945 with the 32nd Division Company A 632nd Tank Destroyer Battalion at Goodenough Island, New Guinea, Southern Philippine Island, and on D-Day the Island of Luzon.

After retiring, he enjoyed attending and hosting many reunions with his army buddies and their families.

Robert was a member of the Carpenters Local 277 for 68 years, supervising the building and renovating of nine schools, several libraries and many commercial buildings.

After his retirement, he enjoyed woodworking and wintering in Florida.

Robert was predeceased by his wife, Julia, in 1998; six sisters and three brothers.

He is survived by his daughter, Joyce of Baldwinsville; son, Robert Jr. of Granby; two sisters, Thelma March and Betty Murphy; two brothers, Ted and Lawrence; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A graveside service will immediately follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or an animal shelter of your choice in Robert’s memory.

A special thanks to the entire VA staff and nurses on 6C and 7B and caregivers.

Also, to Laura Rose who through her care and support became like family.

