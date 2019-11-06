FULTON, NY – Robert O. Drake, 93, of Volney, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, after a long illness at home.

He was born in 1925, in Fulton, a son to the late Willard and Beatrice Jones Drake.

Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during World War II.

He retired as an electrician after many years with Niagara Mohwak in Fulton.

Bob enjoyed the outdoors including hunting and fishing.

He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia Drake; and brother, Harold Drake.

Bob is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, November 9, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A graveside service will immediately follow at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, County Route 45, Volney.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...