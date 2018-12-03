FULTON, NY – Robert Raymond Halstead, 57, of Martville, NY, passed away at his home on Friday November 30, 2018, after a long illness.

He was beloved by his family, friends and neighbors.

Bob graduated in 1979 from Red Creek High School, and then served in the United States Army from 1979 to 1982.

He was past employed with Millis Transfer, Weedsport, NY, and then at J.B. Hunt, Syracuse, as a mechanic for several years.

During his tenure, Bob was the recipient of awards from his employer.

Bob was a member of the Hannibal American Legion.

He was good-natured, with a happy, joyful personality.

Bob loved to hunt, fish and ride motorcycles with his sons.

He enjoyed country music and playing the guitar with his good friend, Corky Mattice, and dining out with Corky and his wife, Tina.

He also liked sharing cookouts with his father, sister and Brian Hudson.

Bob was kind, generous, and helpful to family and friends taking great pleasure in solving home and auto problems for them.

He enjoyed building things and loved animals and wildlife.

He faithfully fed cats, birds, squirrels and hummingbirds at his home.

Bob is survived by his sons: Robby Halstead and Benjamin Halstead both of Martville; his father, Robert Halstead of Sterling, NY; sister: Lorraine Ritchie of Martville; step-son, Justin Edmondston; step-granddaughter, Aurelia; nephews: Charles Ritchie of Hannibal and Kevin Ritchie of Auburn, NY; niece, Alicia Bentley of Fulton, NY; and great-nieces and great-nephews: Alexander Ritchie, Allyianiya and Auston Bentley.

Bob is also leaving behind his loving companion, Snickers.

He was predeceased by his mother, Beverly Halstead, in 2012; and his infant brother, Kenny Halstead.

A memorial service with military honors will be held in spring at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be held privately in Springbrook Cemetery, Sterling.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

The family wishes to express its gratitude to the Fair Haven Ambulance crew, the New York State Police, and the Cayuga County Coroner for their kind assistance.

