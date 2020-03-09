Robert “Rob” Sellin, 24, of Oswego, passed away on March 5th with his family by his side, due to injuries suffered from a motor vehicle accident.

He leaves behind his two sons, Braiden Sellin, 6, Jameson Sellin, 10 months and his Fiance, Maria Burrows all of Oswego.

Robert is survived by his parents Bernard & Bridget Sellin of Fulton; Brother, Ryan(Alysa) Sellin of Phoenix; sister, Kaitlyn Sellin of Fulton; his nephews Ryland, Sawyer,Myles; Paternal Grandfather, Paul D Sellin, Sr; Maternal Grandparents, Daniel & Dawn Graiten; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Robert was predeceased by his Paternal Grandmother, Linda Sellin. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Calling Hours will be from 4-7pm on Wednesday March 11th at Sears Middleton Mathewson Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St, North Syracuse, NY 13212.

A reception to follow at Peace Inc, DeFranciso Center 401 S. Midler Ave, Syracuse, NY 13206. All that knew and loved Rob are invited to attend. Leave condolences at searsmiddleton.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...