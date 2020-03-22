FULTON – Robert T. Williams, 83, of Fulton, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.

He was born in Fulton to Thomas and Lowena Williams and was a life resident of Fulton. Bob was employed with Armstrong World Industries for 38 years until his retirement in 1997. He was a member of the Air Force Reserves.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Martha Williams; five sons, Robert, Theodore, Timothy, Daniel and David; three daughters, Sheri, Kristine and Kathy; 19 grandchildren, Robert, Jessica, Teddy, Scott, Alex, Travis, Adam, Jamie, Audrey, Tommy, Gabriella, Kaitlyn, Julia, Nicole, Ben, Jenna, Michael, McKenzie and Jadon; 10 great grandchildren, Matthew, Brianna, Miranda, Alyvia, Bo, Ava, Brayden, Paisley, Aliana and Nya; his sister, Eileen Pelkey and by his niece, Kim Wise.

In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his brother, Jack Williams.

Calling hours and memorial services will be held at a later date. Contributions in memory of Mr. Williams may be made to the Church of the Nazarene, 914 Utica St., Fulton, NY 13069. To leave a message of sympathy for the Williams family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

