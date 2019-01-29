FULTON, NY – Robert W. “Red” Lee Jr., 81, of Fulton, passed away after a long illness on Saturday January 26, 2019, with his wife by his side.

Born in Fulton to the late Robert W. Lee Sr. and Eleanor Wallace Clements, he was a lifelong resident of Fulton.

Red proudly served in the 508th and 101st Airborne Divisions, serving in Japan where he studied Karate and earned his Black Belt.

He was honorably discharged in 1958 and returned to service with the Green Berets, in 1962.

After this service, Red joined the Fulton Police Department in 1965 and was a member of the Fulton Police Pistol Team.

Subsequent to his retirement, as a police officer, he received his nursing degree from Auburn Community College.

He was an active member of the Special Forces Association, DAV, VFW, FOP, American Legion, PLAV, NYS Arms Collectors Association, Masonic Lodge and Fulton Polish Home, where he served on the board of directors.

Red also collected antique firearms and was a member of the Civil War competition shooting group known as the 149th NYS Volunteer Infantry Regiment.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Sharen DiBernardo.

Red will be greatly missed and forever loved by his wife of 50 years, Joyce (Shambo) of Fulton; sister, Roxanne (Bill) Clements-Treacy of Silver Spring, Md.; brother-in-law, Charles Shambo of Fulton; his cousin, Michelle (Dennis) Chillson of Hannibal; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 3, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 am Monday, February 4, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, corner of Rochester and South Third streets in Fulton.

Spring burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fulton Polish Home Scholarship Fund, 153 W. First St S., Fulton, NY 13069.

