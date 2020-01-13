FULTON, NY – Robert W. Sheldon, 81, of Granby, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday January 12, 2020.

Bob was born in Fulton on July 26, 1938, to William Gordon and Marion Martin Sheldon and was a graduate of Fulton High School.

He was a potato and dairy farmer for many years on the Sheldon Farm in Granby.

After retiring from farming he worked as a custodian/groundskeeper for Canfield Machine and Tool.

As a young man, Bob taught Sunday School and Sea Scouts at Bowens Corners Church.

Later, he was a member of the Fulton Alliance Church where he served for more than 40 years in various capacities: assisting in Boys Brigade, Vacation Bible School and Sunday School, as well as a member of the finance committee, and an elder.

He was blessed to go on several mission trips, including two to work at Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child.

Bob enjoyed working in his garden growing vegetables and flowers.

He always shared some of his produce with friends and coworkers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Ruth (Dillon) Sheldon; a son, Jonathan (Lori) Scott-Sheldon; a daughter, Elizabeth (Jesse) Zimmerman; seven grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Gordon.

Bob loved his family very much and will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, January 18, at the Fulton Alliance Church, 1044 State Route 48, Fulton, with burial to follow in Mount Adnah Cemetery.

Calling hours will be 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, January 17, at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton and from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at the Fulton Alliance Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to a project that is dear to him, the Orphanos Foundation, P.O. Box 1057, Cordova, Tenn. 38088. Please make a note that it is for the “Food, Farm, Family Africa – Project”

Donations may also be sent through their website orphanos.org, follow the “donate here” link and select “Food, Farm, Family Africa – Project”

Please be sure to note that this donation is in memory of Robert Sheldon.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Sheldon family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

