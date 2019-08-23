FULTON, NY – Roman C. Clark, infant, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly at Oswego Hospital on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
He was the son of Tyler Clark and Angeline Griswold-Parker.
Surviving in addition to his parents are three brothers, Timmy, Wyatt and MaKai; maternal grandparents, Pamela Griswold and Dennis Parker Sr.; paternal grandparents, Michelle Clark and Charles Clark; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.
so sorry for your loss sending prays to the family
You don’t know me, but your loss touched me. There is nothing that can take away the wound of lost hopes and dreams…and the only hope is that you know you now have an angel that will watch over you and your family for the rest of your lives…
May God bless you in your time of sorrow!