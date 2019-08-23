FULTON, NY – Roman C. Clark, infant, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly at Oswego Hospital on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

He was the son of Tyler Clark and Angeline Griswold-Parker.

Surviving in addition to his parents are three brothers, Timmy, Wyatt and MaKai; maternal grandparents, Pamela Griswold and Dennis Parker Sr.; paternal grandparents, Michelle Clark and Charles Clark; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...