Romeo Joins Step One Creative as a Winter Marketing Intern

OSWEGO, NY – Kaitlyn Romeo joined Step One Creative recently as a winter marketing communications intern, according to Shane R. Stepien, president of the Oswego-based advertising agency.

Romeo is a freshman at Keuka College where she is working towards her Bachelor of Science in Marketing and a minor in Strategic Communications.

She just recently completed her first semester of college.

“Growing up learning about small business through my dad and now at Keuka, I am excited to gather even more day-to-day experience at Step One,” said Romeo. “I am very excited to be able to learn from an established advertising and public relations firm in my hometown, and assist with their client projects.”

“We love providing students like Kaitlyn with an opportunity to learn the industry in an agency setting,” said Stepien. “These internships and mentorships provide a great foundation outside of the classroom, and we appreciate having Kaitlyn with Step One over the winter break.”

Established in 1996, Step One Creative, a division of Step One Communications, LLC, is a full-service advertising/design agency located at the Stevedore Lofts, 317 W. First St., Suite 101, in Oswego.

For additional information on Step One Creative please call (315) 342-2554 or visit www.steponecreative.com .