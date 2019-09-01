Ron Davis III Wins Fulton Speedway Regular Season Finale

FULTON, NY – The Fulton Speedway ended the points season Saturday night in a big way that featured last lap passes, winners not decided until the flag stand, track champions crowned to carry momentum into the 34th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend October 4-5.

Feature winners on DOT Foods, Power Seal Driveway Sealing night were, Ron Davis III (Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds) Amy Holland & Chris Mackey (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Bret Belden (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models) Richard Murtaugh (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman).

2019 Track Champions: Larry Wight (Modifieds) Jackson Gill (Sportsman) Chad Homan (Late Models).

In the 35-lap Modified feature Jeff Sykes would lead the opening 3 laps before Ron Davis III drove under and by Sykes by a half a car at the line.

With 10 laps showing on the scoring tower saw Davis ahead of Tom Sears Jr. with Sykes, Tim Sears Jr. who had to win the race for the track title and Pat Ward in the top-five.

On lap 16 Tim Sears moved into second and set his sights on Davis.

With 20 laps showing on the scoring tower Davis led Sears by 1.8 seconds, with Sears looking for a way to close on Davis.

With 10 laps to go and no yellows, Sears was able to cut Davis’s lead to ten car lengths with Tom Sears, Rob Bellinger and Ward in a race of the own for top-five spots.

Sears was driving his car as hard as it would go, and was able to cut Davis’s lead down to a few car lengths when the flagger gave the field 5 laps remaining sign to the field.

On the final lap Sears got to Davis’s back bumper, but Davis didn’t flinch beating Sears to the checkers by 0.325 of a second. Tom Sears, Rob Bellinger and Pat Ward rounded out the top-five.

When the final points were counted, Larry Wight who was at Lebanon for the Modified Super DIRTcar Series won the track championship by 1 point over Tim Sears Jr.

In the first 25-lap Sportsman feature, Amy Holland would jump into the lead setting a quick pace out front.

With 5 laps complete, Holland and Tim Devendorf were in two-car breakaway at the front of the field while Wade Chrisman, Rocky Grosso and Robert Gage ran under a blanket for third through fifth.

Holland still led with 10 laps remaining and to the checkers Holland hit her marks and was first under the flag for the popular win. Tim Devendorf, Wade Chrisman, Robert Gage and Tyler Corcoran finished second through fifth.

In the second 25-lap Sportsman feature, Isaiah Forward would lead the opening 2 laps before Ryan Dolbear rim rode the topside to the lead on lap 3.

After a caution on lap 8, Charlie Tibbitts would take the lead until lap 13 when title contender Chris Mackey would take the top spot after working on Tibbitts for a number of laps.

With 10 laps to go, Matt Janczuk who started 15th moved into second and set his sights on Mackey.

Janczuk would chase down Mackey running the high groove and looked like he made the pass for the lead when the caution came out negating the pass.

The difference in the race was the restart. Knowing how quick Janczuk was on the top, Mackey switched to the higher groove on the restart and went on to the win. , Matt Janczuk, Charlie Tibbitts, Bob Henry Jr, and Zach Sobotka completed the top-five.

When the final points were calculated, Jackson Gill was the Sportsman track champion by 2 points over Chris Mackey.

The 20 lap Late Model feature was edge of your seat excitement between Bret Belden and Kevan Cook. Belden and Cook would race side-by-side almost entire race in one of the best races at the speedway during the 2019 season.

The difference in the race was a caution and single file restart with 3 laps to go that gave Belden the win, his second of the 2019. Kyle Sopaz, Kevan Cook, Dale Caswell and Chad Homan finished second through fifth.

Chad Homan in his sharp No.91 was crowned the Late Model track champion.

The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints were in town and put on a show in their 25-lap feature.

Jonathan Preston was looking for the Brewerton Speedway and Fulton Speedway sweep. Friday night at Brewerton, Preston won both features.

Saturday night Preston would take the lead from Steve Poirier on lap 5 and built up a huge lead until a caution on lap 21 erasing his lead and setting up a shootout to the checkers.

When the green came back out, it came down to Poirier and Jason Barney who ran side by side swapping the lead back and forth coming down to a drag race exiting turn four to the checkers that saw Barney win by 0.095 of a second. Jonathan Preston, Billy VanInwegen and Chuck Hebing rounded out the top-five.

Cody Manitta would lead 11 laps of the 15-lap Novice Sportsman feature until Richard Murtaugh made a late race charge with the winning pass with 3 laps to go. Cody Manitta, Payton Talbot, Pat Nolan and Ed Lukas completed the top-five.

In the exciting Power Seal Driveway Sealing Backwards Dash Chris Mackey passed Alan Fink on the last lap for the win. Alan Fink, Tyler Corcoran, Dylan Zacharias, Tom Juno and Corey Barker finished second through sixth.

A silent Auction was held in the midway to benefit Bernard’s Beagle Rescue and Misfits Animal Rescue & Sanctuary. A huge thank you goes to all the businesses who donated items, cash donations and people who bid with$5,900 was raised.

The Fulton Speedway might not be racing until October, but speedway staff is hard a work making preparations for one the crown jewel events in the Northeast when the 34th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend takes place on Friday & Saturday October 4-5.

