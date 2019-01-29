Ronald Billings, 74

FULTON, NY – Ronald M. Billings, 74, of Fulton, passed away on Monday January 28, 2019, at Oswego Hospital after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

He was born in Baldwinsville, a son to the late Thomas and Marion Gilbert Billings.

Ronald had a strong work ethic, regularly kept himself busy and enjoyed going on walks with his daughter.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Brenda.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Peggy Donahue Billings; a son, Ronald (Jennifer); a daughter, Sandy; two grandchildren, Katelyn and Conner.

Calling hours will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, January 31, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, with a service to immediately follow.

Burial will be at Mount Adnah Cemetery in the spring.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

