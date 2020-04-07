FULTON – Ronald H. Spencer, 92, of Fulton, passed away peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020 shortly after visits from his wife and family.

Ron was born in Fulton to Houghton and Gladys Spencer on August 6, 1927 and served his country in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed life and had an incredibly infectious sense of humor.

As a handyman who was proficient at plumbing, electrical, carpentry and masonry, Ron performed many home improvements for the luminaries of Fulton. He had been employed with Sealright and retired from the City of Fulton Sewage Treatment Plant where he had been employed for 30 years.

Ron was passionate about the sport of boxing and attended many of the Boxing Hall of Fame induction ceremonies while rubbing elbows with the likes of Carmen Basilio and Marvin Hagler. He also enjoyed fishing and playing cards with his in-laws in the summer months at camps in Mexico Point and Catfish Creek. Ron was an excellent pool player and loved having a cold beer while playing pool with his sons in his basement.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Louise Spencer; three sons, Ronald E. Spencer of Liverpool, Gregory W. (Sue) Spencer of Baldwinsville and David L. (Sheryl) Spencer of Clifton Park; two grandchildren, Savannah and Rylan Spencer and by two great grandsons, Caleb and Chase Kieper.

In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by his sister, Gloria Hood and by his brother, Bud Spencer.

There are no calling hours. Private burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fulton. To leave a message of sympathy for the Spencer family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

