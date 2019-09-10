OSWEGO, NY – Ronald L. Nadeau, 75, of Oswego, passed on Sunday September 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Putnam, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Albert and Marie Alice (Castonguny) Nadeau.

He graduated from Putnam High School.

Ron served in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1972.

After returning home from the military, he was employed as a mechanic for Anchor Glass in Elmira, NY.

Ron loved sports.

He enjoyed watching golf and baseball and was an avid Red Sox fan.

He could also be found playing 18 holes of golf whenever the opportunity presented itself.

He loved sweets and hotdogs.

Most of all, he loved Vivian and their life together.

Everyone who knew him, loved him.

Ron was a kind, lovable man who everyone enjoyed being around.

Ron is survived by his loving wife, Vivian Sayer; son, Paul Nadeau of Florida; step-daughters, Leane Humphreys of Alexandria, Virginia, and Janis Sayer of Chicago, Ill.; brother, Roger (Carol) of Niantic, Conn.; sisters, Lillian Gibson of Connecticut, Lauraine White of Connecticut and Jeanette Shaw of Connecticut.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, John Nadeau and sisters, Elaine Dawley and Alice Streich.

Visitation, for family and friends, will be from 10:30 – 11 a.m. with a service to follow on Thursday, September 12, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.

If you wish to make a donation in Ron’s name, please do so with St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis Tenn. 38105-9959.

