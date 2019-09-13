FULTON, NY – Ronald “Ronny” R. Bivens Jr., 55, of Granby, passed away on Tuesday September 10, 2019, after a brief illness at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Oswego, he had resided in the Fulton-Oswego area his entire life.

Ron was an avid hunter and a fan of NASCAR and football, who always enjoyed a cold beer.

He was predeceased by his father, Ronald R. Bivens Sr.; sister, Sarah Bivens; paternal and maternal grandparents.

Ron will be forever loved by his husband, Lyndon C. Manford III; daughters, Brittany A. (Tommie) Hosea, Jessica L. Bivens and Cheyenne A. (Justin) Manford; son, Lyndon C. (Kim) Manford IV; grandchildren, J’aire, Jaiel, Sophia, Barrett and Lillian.

Calling hours will be held 2 to 4 p.m., Monday, September 16, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A celebration of Ron’s life will be held in the Spring of 2020.

