Rosalie E. Powers

FULTON, NY – Rosalie E. “Rose” Powers, 69; of Mexico, NY, passed away peacefully Wednesday February 5, 2020, at Oswego Hospital, Oswego.
She was born in Oswego, NY, the daughter of the late Galin and Rosemarie (Caloren) Dingman.
She has been a resident of Mexico for more than 30 years.
Mrs. Powers was past employed with Eagle Comtronic, Liverpool, NY, for 15 years.
She was predeceased by her husband,: LeRoy Powers; son,: David Powers; and her sister, Diane Lamphear.
Rose is survived by her children, Kenneth Dingman of Mexico, Michael Currier of Fulton, Kimberly Weir of Moravia, NY, Donald Currier of Fulton; four siblings, Ronald Dingman of Texas, Butch Dingman of Mexico, Yvonne Fredette of Fulton, Rick Dingman of Fulton; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be conducted Wednesday 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., Fulton 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.
Funeral service will follow at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Bill Ormsby officiating.
Burial will be held privately.
