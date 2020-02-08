Rosalie E. Powers

FULTON, NY – Rosalie E. “Rose” Powers, 69; of Mexico, NY, passed away peacefully Wednesday February 5, 2020, at Oswego Hospital, Oswego.

She was born in Oswego, NY, the daughter of the late Galin and Rosemarie (Caloren) Dingman.

She has been a resident of Mexico for more than 30 years.

Mrs. Powers was past employed with Eagle Comtronic, Liverpool, NY, for 15 years.

She was predeceased by her husband,: LeRoy Powers; son,: David Powers; and her sister, Diane Lamphear.

Rose is survived by her children, Kenneth Dingman of Mexico, Michael Currier of Fulton, Kimberly Weir of Moravia, NY, Donald Currier of Fulton; four siblings, Ronald Dingman of Texas, Butch Dingman of Mexico, Yvonne Fredette of Fulton, Rick Dingman of Fulton; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be conducted Wednesday 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., Fulton 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

Funeral service will follow at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Bill Ormsby officiating.

Burial will be held privately.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...