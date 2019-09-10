HANNIBAL, NY – Rose M. Cerklewich, 74, of Hannibal, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, surrounded by her friends and family.

She was born, and raised, in Oswego to the late Starr and Doris Stevens Loomis.

She moved with her husband to Hannibal in 1967 and spent her life as a devoted wife, mother and farmer.

Rose loved gardening, baking, cooking, shopping and going to the casino with her oldest daughter, sister and friends.

She will always be remembered for how full of life she was and the presence she could bring to a room.

Among many things, Rose was famous for her pies and grilled fish at the South 40 in Sterling.

She was predeceased by her sister, Doris Boyd; three brothers, Robert Loomis, Charles Loomis and Starr G. Loomis Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 55+ years, Ralph Cerklewich; four children, Patricia (Ron) Dausman, Ralph (Norene) Cerklewich, Leah (Robert Wild) Allen and RoseMarie (Scott Greenleaf) Cerklewich; six grandchildren, Leah “Red” Zukovsky, Jennifer “Beaner” Middleton, Nichole McSweeney, Cody Ryan, Rose Marie Favata and Collin “Scoot” Allen; 15 great-grandchildren; six siblings, Jean Parkhurst, George Loomis, Bert Loomis, Dennis Loomis, Rita Maiurano, and James Loomis; several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be at 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal.

Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, at Fairdale Rural Cemetery, County Route 3, Hannibal, with a celebration of life to follow.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...