Rose Marie A. Houck, 88

HANNIBAL, NY – Rose Marie A. Houck of Springhill, Fla., passed away on Friday June 22, 2018, at her daughter’s house in Hannibal.

She was born on April 25, 1930, in Mount Carmel, Pa., to the late Clement and Corneilia (Pilaski) Berzinski.

Rose Marie was a homemaker and worked as a cashier as well.

She retired from Publix in Springhill, Fla.

Her family was always her number one priority. She enjoyed spending time with them more than anything.

She was predeceased by husband, Charles G. Houck.

She is survived by her children, Deborah (Timothy) Pease of Hannibal, Doreen Houck of Missouri, Charles (Terri) Houck of Florida, David (Donna) Houck of Pennsylvania and Thomas (Aileen) Houck of Florida; siblings, Carol McLaughlin, Sister Sylvia Berzinski and Loraine Doefler; her grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday August 3, at St. Frances Cabrini Church in Springhill, Fla., with burial to follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.

A wake service will be held on Thursday August 2, at Merritt Funeral Home in Springhill Fla.

James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements

