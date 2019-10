OSWEGO – The Oswego Rotary Club completed a Rotary District 7150 grant project recently.

Along with the Oswego Sunrise Club’s construction of a gazebo, the club purchased two trees from Ontario Orchards, had them planted and created a flower base surrounding the trees.

With the help of John Henry, owner of Mitchell Printing, a sign was placed welcoming visitors to Oswego just in time for the District 7150 fall conference on October 19 at the Lake Ontario Event Center.

