Rotarians Hear About Imagination Library

FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting, Mike Egan, of Literacy Coalition, spoke about the Imagination Library.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is now in all nine school districts in Oswego County.

It is a free gift to all children from birth to 5 years old.

This preschool reading initiative’s purpose is to increase literacy in all children of residents of Oswego County.

In addition to the Imagination Library, Egan also spoke about the Reading League which improves children’s ability to read by training teachers to effectively teach children.

NYS is the only state doing both the Reading League and the Imagination Library simultaneously.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

