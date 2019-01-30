Rotarians Hear About Mercy Flight

FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting, President Dan Farfaglia introduced Greg Eisenhut, Local Government Liaison from Mercy Flight Central who provided an overview of the services that MFC provides to local counties, villages and towns 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

MFC has three bases located in Marcellus, Griffis and Canandaigua that serve our area and 4 helicopters in their fleet.

MFC provides pre-hospital care from the accident scene and medical transport to hospitals.

They have served more than

14,500 patients since they began operation 26 years ago.

In 2018, MFC received 19 requests from Oswego County for on scene accidents and 16 requests from Oswego Health for inter-agency transports.

The average cost of a flight is $34,000.

However, no one is charged if they do not transport a patient.

Seventy-five percent of their revenue is generated through

insurance reimbursement, 25% is generated through donations.

They are non-profit 501 c-3 charitable organization.

Mercy Flight Central’s fundraising goal from area counties is $.20 per citizen.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

