Rotarians Hear About SPCA

FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Club meeting, Rotarian Dennis Merlino introduced Tanya Simkinko, the board president of the Oswego County SPCA.

She told about the SPCA, which has no shelter, but uses the foster home model and has a “no kill” philosophy.

The SPCA is partnering with the city of Fulton to address the excessive cats in the city that roam without a home.

This is a work in progress that involves educating and getting volunteers to help catch the cats so they can be assessed for a foster home placement and provided proper medical care.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

