Rotarians Host Trivia Game

FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting, Rotarian and District Trainer Jenny Doane, center, and Rotarian and District Treasurer LaVerne DeLand hosted the Rotary Leadership Institute trivia game.

RLI is a grassroots, multi-district, leadership development program.

Its mission is to strengthen Rotary clubs through quality leadership education.

The program is open to all Rotarians interested in learning about our organization and building relationships with other fellow Rotarians.

Pictured also is President Dan Farfaglia.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

