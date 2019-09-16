Rotarians Learn About Cancer Services

FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting, Rotarian Patrick Waite introduced Carolyn Handville, program manager for the North Country Cancer Services Program.

Handville has been with Oswego County Opportunities for 18 years, the last 10 of which have been spent in Cancer Services.

Cancer Services is a grant funded program that offers free cancer screening services to uninsured adults.

Screenings are offered for breast cancer, cervical cancer, colon cancer and prostate cancer.

If diagnosed, Cancer Services also has a treatment program that covers the cost of treatment.

To obtain additional information about a screening, call (855) 592-0830.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets every Friday at 7 a.m at Mimi’s.

