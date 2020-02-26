Rotarians Learn About Fulton Fire Department

FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary Club meeting, Rotarian Donna Kestner introduced Fulton Fire Department Chief David Eiffe, who presented the program.

He has been with the fire department for 20 years and has 38 active firefighters under his watch.

He is the 9th chief since 1902 when the

Fulton Fire Department was founded.

His greatest accomplishments, other

than having a #1 rated department, is his involvement in the community.

He and his firefighters do house to house inspections, work with the schools

and promote public safety.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

