; Rotarians Learn About ‘Leadership’

OSWEGO – Chena Tucker, director of the SUNY Oswego Office for Business and Community Relations, was a recent guest speaker at Oswego Rotary.

Tucker spoke about the Leadership Oswego County program started by SUNY Oswego in 1992, led by Carolyn Rush.

SUNY Oswego has sponsored the program for 26 years to develop future leaders for Oswego County.

To date, there are nearly 600 graduates.

Each a member of the ‘best class ever.’

Each class is a nine-month program of classroom instruction, retreats, field trips, discussions and projects.

An advisory council oversees the program.

Student participants come from public and private agencies, organizations, and companies.

Annual recruitment begins in April.

Tuition covers all costs of the program with many employers paying, but there is assistance available to self-payers.

Students learn about themselves, their values and gain valuable leadership skills as well as various aspects of Oswego County government and travel and tourism.

The Office of Business and Community Relations is currently conducting a survey to assess the impacts of the program.

