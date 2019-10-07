Rotarians Learn About Parents of Special Children

FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting, Rotarian Dan Farfaglia introduced Shannon Beebe, Center, chair of the Parents of Special Children agency.

She gave an overview of PSC, which provides services to families with children that have disabilities.

The agency, in existence since 1987, provides many services along with the reimbursement for respite, help with the purchase of medical equipment and educational advocacy in the schools.

She shared that she has been assisted with services for her son and gave high praise to the Fulton School District.

