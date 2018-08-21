Rotarians Learn About SAF

OSWEGO – Sara Carmichael from Oswego County Opportunities was the guest speaker at a recent Rotary meeting.

Carmichael was representing the Services to Aid Families division of OCO where she is a crisis advocate and health educator and trainer.

She updated members on the services SAF provides Oswego County residents who are victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and elder abuse.

For additional information for these services, see below:

Crisis & Development Services

Midtown Plaza (lower level), Oswego, NY 13126

Free & Confidential Services

315-342-7532 (Office)

OCO Crisis Hotline: 315-342-1600 or 315-342-7618 or 1-877-342-7618 (toll free).

