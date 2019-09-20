Rotarians Learn About Sign Language Propgram

FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting, Rotarian Dan Farfaglia introduced Pam Mabee, American Sign Language instructor, and Brianna Ralston, ASL Interpreter, from Whole Me, Inc., which is a nonprofit agency founded in 2003 in response to families looking for an after-school enrichment program that was accessible to deaf and hard of hearing children.

Their offerings have been expanded to other areas designed to promote the success of deaf and hard of hearing individuals and families in the areas of communication, self-sufficiency, education and employment.

Just a few of the services provided include after school programs, interpreting services, ASL classes.

For more information, access www.wholemeinc.com

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

