Rotarians Tour Medical Site

FULTON – The Fulton Sunrise Rotary held a recent meeting at the Oswego Health Fulton Medical Office Building.

The club was given an overview of the latest advancements at the center and a tour of the up-coming Center for Orthopedic

Care, which opens in March.

The Medical Center, which offers Urgent Care, Radiology, Lab, Occupational and Physical Therapy as well as the ConnextCare Health Practice, saw tremendous growth in 2018.

Oswego Health’s goal is to keep health care local and, to that end, they are continuously recruiting for additional physicians.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...