Rotarians Tour Medical Site

February 1, 2019 Contributor

FULTON – The Fulton Sunrise Rotary held a recent meeting at the Oswego Health Fulton Medical Office Building.

Pictured from left, Jeff Coakley, Oswego Health EVP and COO for Oswego Hospital; Chris Mitchell, Executive Director of the Oswego Health Physician Care P.C.; Renato Mandanas, MD, Oswego Health Chief Medical Officer; Fulton Sunrise Rotary President Dan Farfaglia and Joselite Ouano, MD, Family Practice Specialist.
The club was given an overview of the latest advancements at the center and a tour of the up-coming Center for Orthopedic
Care, which opens in March.

The Medical Center, which offers Urgent Care, Radiology, Lab, Occupational and Physical Therapy as well as the ConnextCare Health Practice, saw tremendous growth in 2018.

Oswego Health’s goal is to keep health care local and, to that end, they are continuously recruiting for additional physicians.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

