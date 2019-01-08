Rotarians Updated on Block Builders

FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting, Rotarian Linda Eagan gave an update on Fulton Block Builders.

Eagan, who implemented this program



in 2016 to boost morale among city of Fulton residents, said that in 2018,83% of projects were completed by deadline with nearly $500,000 invested in Fulton’s participating properties.

This was up from 75% in 2017.

Homeowners took advantage of Historical Color Palettes, landlords improved their properties and local businesses reported increased sales.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

