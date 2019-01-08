Rotarians Updated on Block Builders

FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting, Rotarian Linda Eagan gave an update on Fulton Block Builders.
Eagan, who implemented this program
83% of projects were completed by deadline with nearly $500,000 invested in Fulton’s participating properties.
This was up from 75% in 2017.
Homeowners took advantage of Historical Color Palettes, landlords improved their properties and local businesses reported increased sales.
