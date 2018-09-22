Rotary Club Hosts Investigator

OSWEGO – Oswego Rotary was host to Criminal Investigator Andrew Bucher from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office recently.

Bucher was named the Deputy of the Year in 2017.

In his day-to-day tasks, Investigator Bucher performs forensic examinations on phone, tablet, bank, and other records of individuals and corporations.

When investigating major cases, he may work with the FBI, DEA, and USPS.

A wide range of professional duties and successes includes convictions for child pornography, prosecutions for major financial fraud, recovery of stolen firearms, and fighting terrorism.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...