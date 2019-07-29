Rotary District Governor Visits

FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting, AG Jerry Sequin, right, and President Abby Wiertzema introduced District Governor Randy Wilson to our Sunrise Rodeo Rotary.

Wilson joined Rotary in 1978 after retiring as the branch manager of Rome Savings Bank.

He has been deeply involved with Rotary’s youth exchange program and is very passionate about it.

His vision is to have joint adventures with other Rotary clubs and apply for grants for community projects.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary Club meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at

Mimi’s.

