Rotary Donates Funds to Ramps Program Honoring Sabine Ingerson

OSWEGO – On December 7, community members, individuals served by ARISE, and staff wished Sabine Ingerson all the best on her retirement after 20 years of serving ARISE.

The annual open house celebrated the decades of Sabine’s work in Oswego.

Organizations and community members made contributions to the Ramp Program to honor Sabine for her service to individuals with disabilities.

The Ramp Program provides temporary and permanent ramps that allow individuals with mobility issues to gain or regain access to their homes.

The ARISE Ramp Program receives no government funding and relies solely on support from individual and corporate donations, with volunteer help from community partners.

This gift from Rotary, along with the other generous gifts that honor Sabine, will have a huge impact on ARISE’s ability to address the needs of people waiting for ramps.

Thank you, Sabine!

About ARISE

ARISE is a non-profit Independent Living Center run by and for people with disabilities.

The organization has been providing advocacy and services since 1979.

Each year, ARISE works with approximately 7,000 people of all ages who have all types of disabilities through 50 different programs.

ARISE offers services in Onondaga, Oswego, Madison, Cayuga, and Seneca counties.

