Rotary Has An International Flavor

OSWEGO – Oswego Rotary Club member Dr. Joe Stabb presented a great program this week about the SUNY Oswego International Student Program.

He introduced Maria Kopnitsky, SUNY Oswego International Enrollment Manager and 5 international students representing India, China, South Korea, Senegal and Nepal.

Some fast facts about the program:

1. There are currently 263 international students on campus.

2. 47 countries and continents are represented.

3. International students are 3% of the SUNY Oswego student population.

4. International students hold either an F-1 or J-1 visa. An F-1 visa is a degree seeking student and there are currently 196 students in that category. A J-1 visa is a temporary visa for a student studying for one semester. Currently, there are 67 students in that category. Additionally, there are 10-15 visiting scholars (professors and/or researchers).

5. The top 5 countries represented at SUNY Oswego are: China, South Korea, Canada, India and Vietnam.

International student programs, in small cities like Oswego, offer value for both the students and the community.

Students contribute to the local economy, offer an international perspective and expose the community to a different culture.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...