Rotary Leadership Institute Highlighted

FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting, District 7150 Treasurer and Rotarian LaVerne DeLand along with President Abby Wiertzema introduced Jenny Doane, 7150 ADG.

Doane talked about Rotary Leadership Institute being held in Verona on September 28 from 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The purpose of RLI is to strengthen your club and strengthen your life.

Rotary provides an opportunity for all of us to provide service to our community and throughout the world.

Everyone is urged to come and meet fellow Rotarians, learn more

about Rotary and network with others.

Breakfast and lunch will be served.

The cost of registration is $85.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary Club meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at

Mimi’s.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...