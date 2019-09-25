Rotary Pavilion Project Set

OSWEGO – The inaugural Oswego Sunrise Rotary Club Pavilion Project for music will be held at Leotta Park, East First Street, on September 29 from 2 until 4 p.m.

The public is cordially invited to attend, at no cost.

Music will be provided by the Joe Cortini Bop Trio, with vocalist Julie Howard.

They will entertain with an eclectic mix of jazz, blues and oldies.

The event will showcase the War of 1812 Peace Garden, as well as the newly constructed pavilion, which was built by Sunrise Rotarians, assisted by other community-minded volunteers.

The club also recognizes and appreciates the gracious assistance of Mayor Billy Barlow, DPW Commissioner Tom Kells and the city of Oswego for their contributions to the project.

Funding for the pavilion was provided by the club, with generous contributions from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and Rotary District 7150.

In the event of rain, the event will be canceled, with plans to reschedule in the Spring of 2020.

Persons attending are requested to bring blankets or chairs, as seating is limited.

A formal dedication of the pavilion is scheduled for October 19, in conjunction with Rotary District 7150’s annual District Conference, to be held at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center.

